Sewer overflow at popular swimming and fishing spots

Due to a wet weather sewer overflow, the southern end of Park Beach and the eastern end of Coffs Creek are currently closed.

Coffs Harbour City Council alerted the public to the closure on Sunday (February 28).

Council advises that swimming and fishing is not permitted due to health impacts.

Council staff have been working day and night and will continue today to stop the sewer overflow and repair damaged infrastructure.

Extensive water quality monitoring is taking place with other agencies.

Council expects the ban on swimming and fishing to remain in place for several days.

People have taken to social media to complain about a lack of signage while others said the smell has been bad in the area for a few days now.

In Woolgoolga the heavy rain has prompted Council to discharge water from the Woolgoolga Dam into the dam's spillway. Council will continue to release water until the level is 300mm below the spillway - approximately the level the dam was at last week.

Council personnel will continue to monitor the dam level closely until the desired water level is reached.