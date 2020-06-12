Sex excuse saves boxer from Olympic ban

A boxer’s Olympic dream remains alive after she was cleared of doping when USADA accepted her excuse around unprotected sex.

A boxer’s Olympic dream remains alive after she was cleared of doping when USADA accepted her excuse around unprotected sex.

Boxer Virginia "Ginny" Fuchs has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) after she successfully argued a banned substance found its way into her system through unprotected sex.

As reported by The Houston Chronicle, the 32-year-old proclaimed her innocence after testing positive for two banned substances in an out-of-competition test back in February.

Fuchs later found out her boyfriend had ingested the substances, which were contained in products he purchased, before the pair engaged in unprotected sex.

USADA said the trace amounts of the banned substances found in Fuchs' system were consistent with sexual transmission, and after an investigation was confident the American did not intentionally cheat.

USADA's decision means Fuchs is still eligible to qualify for next year's Olympics in Tokyo, which were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am very relieved that USADA understood how unique my case was in giving me a 'no fault' (ruling) that allows me to resume my career immediately," Fuchs said in a statement issued by USA Boxing.

"I had no idea that I could become contaminated by way of intimate contact with another person. I want to thank USA Boxing for believing in me and supporting me throughout these past few difficult months."

In a video interview, Fuchs added: "I was in complete shock and had no idea where they (the banned substances) had come from.

"I've learnt a lesson about this now and I want other athletes to learn from my mistake.

"I'm just grateful it's behind me and I can now focus on my preparation for Tokyo."

I’m relieved that once USADA completed an extensive investigation, they found that my case was unique and therefore gave me a No Fault ruling, allowing me to return to competition. This has been a huge lesson for me and now that is over, I’m fully focused on preparing for Tokyo. — Ginny Fuchs (@GinnyFuchsUSA) June 11, 2020

USA Boxing said it "stands as a strong partner with USADA for clean sport" and added it "fully supports USADA's finding in this very unique case which led to the 'no fault' finding".

Fuchs was one of 13 boxers who qualified for the US Olympic team before the Games were postponed because of COVID-19. She will have to qualify for a final position later this year if the Olympics go ahead as planned in 2021.

Originally published as Sex excuse saves boxer from Olympic ban