Sex obsessed killer rapist feels 'discriminated against'

Lawrence in bygone days. The killer now has grey hair and is clean shaven.

A NOTORIOUS rapist and killer who preyed on inmates has complained about being "teased" in prison.

Mark Richard Lawrence, who previously admitted having homicidal fantasies even about family members, is on medication to curb his sex obsessions.

The process akin to chemical castration lowers testosterone levels and a court heard side effects included sweatiness, hot flushes and lowered bone density.

Lawrence also has a female pen pal now, Brisbane Supreme Court heard on Monday.

Lawrence raped and murdered fellow psychiatric patient Julie Ann Muirhead in 1983 at Wolston Park near Wacol.

In later years he raped an inmate and pulled another one's pants down.

But psychiatrist Dr Andrew Aboud said Lawrence, 56, felt "put upon that he's being treated as an exceptional case".

In Queensland, jailed sex offenders due to be released can be placed on supervision orders, released on parole with supervision, or given continued detention.

The Attorney-General opposed Lawrence's release from custody.

Dr Aboud said Lawrence would have to figure out how to manage inevitable "psychosocial stressors" rather than try to totally avoid them.

"He goes away and he thinks a lot [about] what he might need to do - he tends towards obsessively ruminating," Dr Aboud added.

Another medical expert told the court he was worried Lawrence's sexually violent fantasies were merely "dormant" and could therefore erupt again.

The Attorney-General's office was yet to clarify how much Corrective Services was willing to pay for drugs to treat Lawrence.

One unconfirmed figure quoted to the court on Monday was $1200-1330 every three months.

After Muirhead was killed, Lawrence was sentenced in 1985 for manslaughter.

Lawrence, born in August 1961, also had convictions from the 1970s for assaults on children.

The matter was adjourned to a date to be decided. -NewsRegional