31°
News

Guilty sex offender released on bail

Tim Howard
| 30th Nov 2016 5:00 AM Updated: 10:22 AM
Grafton Court House
Grafton Court House Matthew Deans

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DESPITE a conviction for sexually assaulting a woman in a car on the Pacific Highway, a Sydney truck driver has been granted bail until his sentencing date next year.

On Tuesday in the District Court in Grafton, a jury of five women and seven men found Alessandro Bongiorno guilty on three of the four charges he faced.

Bongiorno was charged with common assault, assault with an act of indecency, attempted sexual intercourse without consent and sexual intercourse without consent.

He was found not guilty of the charge of attempted sexual intercourse without consent, although Judge Bennett interpreted this as the jury considering the elements of this charge as a precursor to the fourth charge.

The court ordered the identity of the woman to be suppressed.

The offence occurred on June 2, 2014 after Bongiorno picked up the woman from Coffs Harbour Airport after a holiday in Bali.

The pair argued in the car on the trip to Grafton which resulted in Bongiorno stopping the car in a laneway off the highway near the Bom Bom State Forest and forcing himself on the woman.

After the guilty verdict, Judge Bennett considered bail for the offender prior to a sentencing hearing on March 3 in Sydney.

He said as none of the convictions were "show cause" offences a bail application was permitted.

The Crown called the victim of the offence to give evidence why bail should be refused.

She told the court Bongiorno had raped her before and threatened to kill her and the rest of her family if she told police about it.

On another occasion she said he threatened to cut her ankles so she could not run away.

The Crown also brought up more than 100 Facebook posts from six or seven fake accounts, which contained intimate information about Bongiorno and the victim, but Judge Bennett discounted these as there was no direct evidence linking them to the offender.

Bongiorno's barrister said his client needed the bail to tidy up his financial affairs prior to going to prison. He also argued he was not a flight risk or a risk to the public or his victim.

He granted Bongiorno bail with strict reporting conditions including reporting to police three times a week and a prohibiting him from coming any closer than 30km to where the victim lived.

The judge said Bongiorno was certain to face more than two years jail time, including more than two months in custody following his arrest in June, 2014.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  bail bom bom state forest district court grafton court sex offender

Happy Paws animal cruelty case against adjourned

Happy Paws animal cruelty case against adjourned

CONTROVERSIAL animal rescue carer Sally Rogers is facing six charges of animal cruelty.

Australia's most beautiful weather, in photographs

The most beautiful weather images compiled by the Bureau of Meteorology for its 2016 calendar

THE most beautiful weather images of the year

LIVE: Council votes down proposed rates application

Newly elected mayor Jim Simmons in his council office.

Rolling coverage of council's extraordinary meeting

Bumper prawn haul to serve up bountiful Christmas supply

Business development manager for Clarence River Fisherman's Coop Garry Anderson with some of the masses of prawns brought in today. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

"There'll be a nice lot of cooked schoolies available for Christmas”

Local Partners

How can we achieve the Our Healthy Clarence Plan?

MENTAL health workshop to identify how best to roll out services across the Clarence Valley.

Truck crash on Pacific Hwy causes traffic delays

Motorists advised to allow extra travel time due to crash

New discount choice for Clarence Valley shoppers

Choice Discount Variety Store director Harsad Kumar gets ready for the opening of the Grafton store.

Choice - The Discount Store to open in Grafton

Newest way to see the sights of Yamba

Courtney Jade relaxes on one of her pedal boats as she prepares to launch Yamba Pedal Boats at the Marina on December 10

Explore Yamba's waters at your own pace

10 things to do this weekend

Criterion Theatre's Aladdin cast.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Aversion Crown singer features on Trojan EP

Aversion Crown singer features on Trojan EP

Trojan's first single off upcoming EP released with video.

Hamish and Andy rock 'n' roll Rankins Springs

Hamish and Andy perform at Rankins Springs pub re-opening

Nicki Wendt ready for any public backlash from First Contact

Nicki Wendt features in season two of First Contact.

ACTRESS admits to 'racist thoughts' on SBS documentary series.

Bernard and Kasey bring their show to Grafton

Kasey Chambers and Bernard Fanning will join forces and play a show at the Saraton theatre on February 25.

Popular Aussie musos to play the Saraton

Evan Rachel Wood: 'I've been raped'

Evan Rachel Wood has been sexually assaulted twice

Matthew McConaughey still scared of his mother

She may be 84 but Matthew McConaughey is still scared of her

Amber Rose quits social media

Amber Rose has temporarily quit social media

Stone cottage makes for ideal home for singles or couples.

35 Clarence Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 1 $320,000

Whilst there are lots of opportunities to buy homes in Maclean town centre, there are a restricted number of homes that fall into the category that provides...

FRESH PRICE - READY FOR INSPECTIONS

2646 ARMIDALE ROAD, Blaxlands Creek 2460

Rural 1 2 14 $360000

Capturing the vibe of this stunning property, just 26 kilometres of sealed road from Grafton, is not easy with words and even pictures struggle. Chill out on the...

Smack in the centre of Maclean with beautiful views...

1 Islay Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 1 $372,000

The high demand for solid 3 bedroomer brick homes in Maclean with views overlooking the town to river is always strong. The opportunity to secure one is often a...

20 MINS TO TOWN, BLUEBERRY POTENTIAL - 25 ACRES FOR ALL YOUR RURAL PURSUITS

89 West Lanitza Road, Lanitza 2460

Rural 0 0 $195000

THIS lovely private 25 acres is split into two blocks - 19 acres on West Lanitza Road and a further 6 acres in the bush off Curlew Drive (see satellite...

FRESHLY PAINTED and A MUST TO INSPECT!

.8 Ellen Street, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 $199,000

In a quiet no-through street overlooking farmland, 100% flood free with a private aspect, 8 Ellen Street is a potential packed proposition where improvements can...

ACT SWIFTLY - COTTAGE ON SMALL ACRES JUST A SHORT DRIVE TO TOWN

1172 CLARENCE WAY, Whiteman Creek 2460

House 2 1 3 $199,000

WE have already been in touch with several buyers who have told us they want acres less than 20 minutes from Grafton and interest is strong. This sparsely...

POTENTIAL GRANNY FLAT AT BACK OF HOME - GREAT FIRST HOME OR INVESTMENT

7 Maxwell Ave, South Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 $199,000

Look no further, this is your ideal start right here. This 3 bedroom home in good condition and is perfect for the 1st home buyer or investor, rent appraised at...

Ocean &amp; National Park views

140 Ocean Road, Brooms Head 2463

House 4 2 2 $825,000 New...

From sunrise to sunset the spell binding panorama and a changing vista throughout the day will unfold before you. An opportunity to purchase one of the best...

20 MINS TO TOWN, BLUEBERRY POTENTIAL - 25 ACRES FOR ALL YOUR RURAL PURSUITS

89 West Lanitza Road, Lanitza 2460

0 0 $195,000

THIS lovely private 25 acres is split into two blocks - 19 acres on West Lanitza Road and a further 6 acres in the bush off Curlew Drive (see satellite...

Best Price Small Acreage By Miles

Lot 68 Ashby-Tullymorgan Road, Ashby 2463

Residential Land BUDGET BUYER ALERT - YOUR DREAM CAN BE REALITY. Your chance to ... $115,000

BUDGET BUYER ALERT - YOUR DREAM CAN BE REALITY. Your chance to enter the market with a small acreage block at a yesteryear price has just presented itself. At this...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!