Yelling at rapists is the most effective way to prevent a sexual assault.
News

Most effective way to stop a rape, according to experts

by Chris Clarke
19th Sep 2018 5:36 PM

YELLING at rapists is the most effective way to prevent a sexual assault, new research has found.

Griffith University surveyed hundreds of sex offenders about what prevented them from carrying out further crimes against women and children.

The answers were bizarre, with most saying they were spooked more by the sound of someone's voice than violence and the calling of police.

Researchers say it gives women new insight into how to avoid becoming a victim.

Notorious sex offenders in Queensland were asked to fill out a survey about their crimes, with the data collected over the last four years.

 

"The first most common way to intervene successfully is simply verbal interaction - shouting at the offender. Fifty-nine per cent of these disrupted cases involved verbal intervention from an adult," associate professor Benoit Leclerc said.

"Very few studies have examined the presence of potential guardians in sexual offences and not much is known about the circumstances involving the presence of guardians and the extent to which it dissuades an offender from committing a sexual crime."

Prof Leclerc said the research showed women and children were safest in the company of a "male guardian"

Dozens of Queensland sex offenders partook in the survey anonymously.

They were given questionnaires about their sexual offending.

The first section of the survey asked them about their most recent offences.

The second section asked them about other offences they had tried to commit but were unsuccessful.

If this story has raised concerns for you, help is available

  • 1800 Respect 1800 737 732, 24 hour sexual assault and domestic violence support

