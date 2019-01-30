Sex in sand dunes is ruining the environment

Tourists having sex on a famous Ibiza beach is creating a headache for authorities.

RANDY tourists having sex on Ibiza's most famous nudist beach are causing massive damage to the island's protected sand dunes, say furious environmentalists.

The white sands of Es Cavallet Beach are so beautiful they have become a haunt for millions of tourists - including those hooking up for some alfresco action.

The romps are said to be disturbing fragile plants on the sand. Picture: iStock

But now campaigners say the sex sessions are to blame for the erosion of the famous but "delicate" dunes, part of Ses Salines Natural Park, The Sun reports.

Geologists and biologists say the excessive sexual activity is causing damage which can't be put right and claim unbridled passion has turned the zone into an "outdoor riding arena".

They add the sexual activity is also "degrading" the landscape and a unique geological system.

Websites promote Es Cavallet as "an ideal place to walk naked and look for a lover" among the sand dunes.

Websites promote Es Cavallet as ‘an ideal place to look for a lover’.

"If you feel like it, you can walk through the dunes in search of 'adventures'," advises www.sexo-casual.net.

Island newspaper Diario de Mallorca said the protected areas of the beach are closed off with fencing but randy holiday-makers are jumping over them daily.

'ROOT' OF THE PROBLEM

Es Cavallet apparently comes out top in a poll for preferred sexual locations, especially as the dunes offer protection from prying eyes.

Biologist Joan Carles Palerm told the paper: "Free access like this is causing the breakup of the dunes and their structures.

"The system that maintains them is very complex and any alteration, such as this continuous activity, fatally affects them."

Environmentalists are concerned about the dunes.

The sex is said to be disturbing fragile plants on the sand vital for the environment - which are being uprooted.

The ground is then hit by the wind, destroying the dunes.

Geologists say people have been warned not to jump the fences but there is still a "non-stop frenzy".

They say an information campaign was tried several years ago but visitors ignored the advice and even became aggressive.

Patrols are being ruled out because unless they can be done on a daily basis, cruisers go away one day but return the next.

They also say Ibiza is not alone in this problem. Many other beaches in Spain, including in Majorca and Menorca, which are haunts for cruisers, and are also being damaged.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission