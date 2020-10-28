Sex worker offered banana after alleged rape

A farmer drugged a sex worker, raped her while she was passed out and asked if she would like a banana when she left, police allege.

He is also accused of taking photos of the woman while she was unconscious.

The 38-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was given bail in the Southport Magistrates Court after it was deemed he was not a risk of failing to appear in court.

The man has been charged with rape, unlawful drink spiking, making recordings in breach of privacy, unlawful possession of controlled drugs and possess utensils or pipes used in connection with drugs.

Magistrate Louisa Pink granted bail with conditions the man reside at his home in north Queensland, report to police twice a week and not leave the state or country.

It is alleged the man hired a sex worker to his then Gold Coast home about 6pm on June 28 this year.

When the woman arrived he offered her an already opened pre-mix Kombucha drink and paid her $450 for her services.

It is alleged in court documents that the woman saw the man smoking ice and she passed out soon after he started kissing her.

The woman allegedly woke up about 11.30pm in a pitch-black room with the man raping her and pulling her hair back with force.

The woman was allegedly in shock and tried to remain calm to prevent further conduct.

It is alleged the woman told the man she was going home and declined an invitation to stay because she wanted her own bed and shower.

As the woman left the man allegedly handed her a banana from the bedside table and said "you will need this for later".

The woman told two friends about the alleged rape and then went to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

It is alleged the woman tested positive for fantasy. She denies taking the drug voluntarily.

The man allegedly told police the pair had done the drugs ice and fantasy together.

Defence lawyer Ashkan Tai, of Ashkan Tai Lawyers, told the court the man denied the allegations.

"He says the acts were consensual," he said.

Mr Tai said the man had moved to north Queensland since the alleged offence

He said the man had returned to the Gold Coast to hand himself in to police after he became aware they were looking for him.

The man's matter will return to court on December 15.

