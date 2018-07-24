Sex pests set up hideouts near kids

A track dug out along Bridgewater Creek at Wembley Park, Coorparoo, where sexual deviants have created hiding spots.

POLICE have stepped up patrols around Wembley Park at Coorparoo, fearing sexual deviants are using the surrounding creek banks as a hook-up spot.

Coorparoo Police officer-in-charge Dave Stafford said tracks and three enclosures had been built out of vegetation in the bush habitat along Bridgewater Creek surrounding the popular netball courts.

The location has ­children's playground equipment directly on the other side of the creek and is home to the Metropolitan Districts Netball ­Association.

The tracks lead off the netball grounds carpark.

Sen-Sgt Stafford encouraged nearby residents to notify police of any ­suspicious behaviour.

"It's not a rampant problem but they have a few hives constructed out of bushes to screen where the activity is occurring and camouflage the opening," Sen-Sgt Stafford said.

"Police have been patrolling there daily as soon as it was brought to our attention and the activity has decreased significantly after the response."

One of the screened areas constructed at Bridgewater Creek at Wembley Park, Coorparoo.

The complaint follows similar problems at Minnippi Parklands at Tingalpa and Moorehand Flats at Coorparoo.

Norman Creek Catchment co-ordinating Committee (N4C) vice president Damien Madden discovered the screening structures and tracks when he went to do some plantings on the creek bank.

Volunteers led by Mr Madden had put countless hours over the past 10 years to restore the riparian bushland and strengthen the banks with plantings.

He said he was devastated to find rocks to reinforce the banks dug out, along with plantings ripped out and thrown into the creek and other vegetation hacked away.

The path was dug out along the top of the bank, destroying work carried out to restore banks to improve water flow.

N4C vice president Damien Madden inspects some of the plants removed and the track dug out at Bridgewater Creek at Wembley Park, Coorparoo. Picture: Brian Bennion



The group made a complaint to Brisbane City Council and police and secured revegetation works using pickets and netting. However Mr Madden said the pickets were removed.

Any suspicious behaviour should be reported to police on 131 444.

More vegetation has been cut down to build a second screened area at Bridgewater Creek at Wembley Park, Coorparoo.