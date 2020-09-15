Menu
‘Sexy and practical’: Woman fulfils swimwear dream

by Andrea Falvo
15th Sep 2020 8:27 AM
A CAIRNS woman passionate about helping other women feel confident in swimwear is launching a new brand ahead of summer.

Kerri Brinsden decided to bite the bullet this year and fulfil a long-held dream to launch her own swimwear business.

Rudi Reef Collection, to be launched in the coming weeks, includes pieces made from ­recycled fabric and eco-friendly products.

The 33-year-old said her pieces were a combination of "sexy and practical".

Ms Brinsden said her goal for future collections was to create swimsuits for every body type. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN
"It was definitely a lot of hard work," Ms Brinsden said.

"I'm hands on and it was a learning curve finding manufacturers that I could actually work with and take my ideas and designs to and they bring them to life.

"But the final product is amazing.

"I'm so happy to ­receive them and people are ­already wanting to buy them."

Kerri Brinsden from Smithfield is launching a new swimwear line - Rudi Reef Collection - made from recycled and sustainable materials. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN
Ms Brinsden said her goal for future collections was to create swimsuits for every body type.

"I really want to grow into something where everyone feels amazing and sexy in their own body in a swimsuit. That's my vision," she said.

Resistance "booty" bands will also be launching with the swimsuits in the coming weeks.

Visit the Rudi Reef Collection Instagram page to keep up to date with the launch.

