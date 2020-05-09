Sexy tie dye trend that’s selling out

From tie dye trackies to oversized sweaters, shoppers are buying into the activewear trend in a big way and adding a racy at-home spin.

Exclusive data revealed to News Corp by global forecaster Lyst revealed the top athleisure trends in Australia and globally, with Nike topping the most searched list overall and bizarre tie dye tracksuits among the sought-after sporty luxe trends.

Hippy-esque tie dye tracksuits - as worn by Shanina Shaik and Hailey Bieber - were the No. 3 most searched activewear item among Australian shoppers, while the psychedelic-inspired outfit was No. 5 globally.

Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio in tie dye trackies. Picture: BACKGRID

Nike, Lululemon, Puma, LNDR and Alo Yoga topped the list of the in-demand brands among Aussie consumers in the past month, when they searched for Nike's Swoosh oversized sweatshirt, Nike sneakers and ASOS's tie dye set, the Lyst research revealed.

Globally, consumers searched for Champion boyfriend sweatpants, followed by Nike sneakers, Champion-branded hoodies, Puma Ambush sneakers and ASOS's tie dye set, which has now sold-out.

The multi-coloured trend was also evident in new Google data, which found "clothes dye" was the No. 5 style-related search in Australia, over the past month.

From a $1700 tie dye sweater by Spanish luxury brand Loewe to a $56 tracksuit set from ASOS, tie dye has gone from hippie uniform to an in-demand trend for the masses.

Shanina Shaik. Picture: Instagram

Laura Dundovic. Picture: Instagram

Cotton On Body's take on the trend - a $60 sweater and matching trackie pants set - sold out within two weeks, with demand surpassing the Australian retailer's expectations.

"Our trend forecast team predicted that tie dye would be big for 2020 but we weren't prepared for it to be as crazy as it's been," Cotton On Body buying manager Sally Phelan said.

"We knew it would sell out but we could've never anticipated that it would sell out in less than two weeks."

On US-based global fashion retailer Revolve, the tie dye trend has been "doing well" in terms of sales.

"We're seeing a lot of love for tie dye loungewear and activewear on Revolve - from those looking to add a little on trend, sartorial optimism to their 'at home' wardrobes," said Lauren Yerkes, Revolve's vice-president of buying and merchandising.

"Sweatshirts, sweatpants and bike shorts are doing well in particular which leads us to believe that comfort is still key above all else."

Gigi Hadid in one the season’s most popular trends – tie dye. Picture: Gotham/GC Images

Tie dye has been seen on everyone from a face mask-clad Victoria's Secret models Gigi Hadid and Alessandra Ambrosio in a sweater set, to former Miss Universe Australia Laura Dundovic, who dyed her own bikini.

Australian celebrity stylist Elliot Garnaut said tie dye was the "most prominent fashion trend" of isolation.

"Rising to its initial popularity in the 1960s and lasting in hippie subculture for every decade since - one can argue it's a trend that has always existed for those of a free-spirited heart," Garnaut said.

"As such, the fashpack may regret their sartorial rainbow rants however the true tie-die wearer never really cared about being in vogue in the first place.

"For now, it's here to stay … and with good reason. We need all the peace and love we can get at the moment."

Interest in sweaters, hoodies, leggings and sportswear surged to a record high "over the past few weeks in Australia", the Google research showed.

A Lyst spokeswoman said searches for activewear are up 25 per cent since the start of April, while demand for leggings is up 17 per cent week on week, the UK-based trend forecaster found.

