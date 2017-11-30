Shade cast on hospital

STACKING UP: An artist's impression of the private hospital planned for the corner of Arthur and Queens streets.

A BIT OF extra shade in summer might be a positive thing for the residents next to the new private hospital development. However, the lack of winter sun for some blocks of land worried the State Government's Joint Regional Planning Panel when members met yesterday, resulting in the deferral of a decision on the height of the development until next year.

Committee chair Garry West said while the 4.6 per cent height increase proposed was not out of character with other buildings in the area, such as Grafton Base Hospital and the new Whiddon home, being above the height requirements, they did need to ensure it was not encroaching on the neighbours.

Committee members Stephen Gow, Pamela Westing and Jason Kingsley all expressed concern over the lack of information provided on how the new development would impact the neighbouring properties' solar exposure and overshadowing.

Clarence Valley mayor Jim Simmons was satisfied by the the council officers' determination that there was no overshadowing of surrounding properties' outside space between 9am and noon during winter, which was sufficient.

Mr West said because the height variation was above what the Local Environment Plan provided for, the issue needed to be addressed before anything else about the development application was discussed.

"Panel members were clearly of a view, by a majority, that they had concerns with the overshadowing impact, that whilst it may have appeared to meet the development control plan requirements, the evidence wasn't strongly there," he said.

Mr West added the applicant's decision not to attend the meeting had made it more difficult to resolve the issue.

"We have to be satisfied on a number of grounds. One is the merit, one is the impact of any height variation. So the committee by majority resolved that we wanted further information," he said.

Despite the decision, the committee members who voted to find out more information were clear it did not mean they were going to deny the application.

"We cannot ignore the impacts on neighbours," Mr West said.

The committee did take the opportunity to suggest other measures that might be looked at, including traffic congestion and parking in the area.

Between now and the end of January, the applicant will provide more information to council on how the building will shade neighbouring properties. The committee hopes to be able to make a decision by January whether the height is acceptable.

The new development will come in two stages.

Stage 1: Building A and B Specialist medical centre providing seven specialist suites, amenities, staff room, vehicle and pedestrian access, waste storage, signage, at grade parking and landscaping.

Stage 2: Building B and Building C Private hospital providing 16 beds, full surgical operating and support facilities, staff room, access (vehicle and pedestrian), ancillary commercial space.

