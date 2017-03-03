30°
Shag Rock testing the waters at the Pacific

3rd Mar 2017 8:00 AM
BLOOD, SWEAT AND BEERS: Brisbane outfit Shag Rock are heading to Yamba as part of their national tour.
BLOOD, SWEAT AND BEERS: Brisbane outfit Shag Rock are heading to Yamba as part of their national tour.

AFTER an amazing end to 2016 with their single Sunbleached Girl becoming the party anthem for youngsters all over the globe, Shag Rock are riding the wave of their success all the way into Yamba.

Testing the waters with a successful east coast tour over the summer, the band was paving the way for a prosperous 2017.

The Brisbane four-piece are set to release a new record, travel Australia on an extensive national tour, and show off their talent with a rowdy new video for their latest single, Road Trip.

 

 

Shag Rock's sophomore album Barefoot was recorded at Brisbane's Airlock Studios.

Long time supporter and ex-Powderfinger guitarist turned producer Ian Haug enlisted the mixing skills of renowned engineer Nick Di Dia (Rage Against the Machine) to create a cohesive album.

The new tracks not only reflect their traditional indie/surf-rock sounds but introduce a deeper element of thought-provoking lyrics and unique musical intricacies.

Shag Rock's Alex Wilson said blood, sweat and beers were poured into the album.

"We couldn't be happier with the end product," he said.

"With 11 songs, we feel like we've finally zoned into a coherent band sound that translates through the album. It was designed to bring some tasty flavours and encapsulate the chilled surf rock vibe."

Now, Shag Rock bring their new album to Yamba for a show at the Pacific Hotel.

