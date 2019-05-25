Shaggers hit the waves for prostate cancer awareness

SEASON OF SAIL: The old Harwood Bridge is raised to let the boats of the Shag Islet Yacht club through as part of their prostate cancer fundraiser.

SEASON OF SAIL: The old Harwood Bridge is raised to let the boats of the Shag Islet Yacht club through as part of their prostate cancer fundraiser. Megashots Photography

THE sound of bagpipes lilted across McLachlan Park Maclean to welcome a group of yachties coming to the Clarence to promote a great cause.

The piper, Yaegl Elders Elizabeth Smith and Lenore Parker, and Clarence Valley Council representative CrRichie Williamson, were on the pontoon to welcome 17 vessels from the Shag Islet Cruising Yacht Club for a week of cruising the Clarence River to promote prostate cancer research.

The yachts arrived at Iluka on Thursday but chose yesterday afternoon for the official welcome.

The Cruise For Clarence is part of the Season of Sail from Hobart to Shag Islet north of the Whitsunday Islands in Queensland.

The cruise takes in Brushgrove, Grafton, Ulmarra and Lawrence before returning to Yamba to resume the journey north.

Club spokeswoman Glad Smith said the yachts had come as far afield as Tasmania and South Australia.

The 'Shaggers', as they are affectionately known, were founded nine years ago by Ken Thackaray.

They will wind up their Clarence Cruise at the Yamba Shores Tavern on Wednesday with a dinner and entertainment from the band Full Circle. Ambassador of the Prostate Council of Australia Jim Lloyd will update the group and members of the public on the progress of prostate cancer research in Australia.

For information, contact Glad Smith on 0415350974