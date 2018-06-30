Shake off winter blues in Bello

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS: The Bello Winter Music Festival takes place at Bellingen from July 12 to 15.

THE Bello Winter Music Festival is just around the corner and is the perfect place to shake off those winter blues.

Bellingen opens itself up with an atmosphere for music, food and history lovers for the fourth year from July 12-15.

The festival features a line-up of more than 70 national and international artists such as Justin Townes Earle (US), Lior, Little Mae (US), Thando and so much more.

The festival uses existing infrastructure within the town, reinforcing the community vibe and reflecting the sustainability aims of the organisers.

It also runs Bellingen LeaF- a sustainability focused program of innovative timetable workshops available free for festivalgoers.

The festival features quirky events such as Bread and Butter, the brainchild of festival programmer Kate Atkinson.

The idea sparked and then was put into motion on a night out when she stumbled across two talented artists collaborating on the street.

"Bread and Butter is the gig at Bello where a curated group of artists on the festival line-up do a series of rolling duets. Many of these artists have never met before, let alone performed together."

"I try to make unusual pairings but in some ways they are strangely sympatico. Sometimes they choose to cover a well-known song or sometimes they will collaborate on one of their own songs - you really don't know until they're on stage," she said.

Another opportunity to catch artists in a different mode is when RocKwiz co-host Brian Nankervis invites artists from the line-up to join him for a chat and a song or two 'On the Couch'.

Guests Nankervis will share stories with this year include Caiti Baker, Archer and David Dondero.

To buy tickets or to get more information, visit

www.bellowintermusic.com