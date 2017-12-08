Shake-up impacts Clarence hospitals

THE NORTHERN NSW Local Health District restructure has left its mark on the Clarence Valley with Maclean and Grafton hospital's executive officer Dan Madden serving a stint at Tweed Hospital.

Director of clinical operations Lynne Weir said both Tweed and Lismore hospitals will be advertising for a new general manager, and Mr Madden has moved to Tweed to help with the transition progress.

"Our plan is to flatten the structure of the hospitals and achieve some more delegation down to the hospital managers (across the district)," Ms Weir said.

"Ellen Palmer is looking after the Clarence and then on December 18, Peter Jeffrey is going there as manager until such time as Dan comes back.

"There is a redevelopment in Tweed, so we've put the senior manager there to oversee that development."

As part of the restructure of the NCHD, hospitals will be appointed a general manager and Ms Weir said Mr Madden will return to the Clarence as the general manager.

Ms Palmer was the manager of Casino Hospital and has been the acting manager of nursing at Grafton.

Mr Jeffrey was the manager at Ballina District Hospital and has been the director of nursing at Tweed. "This gives people an opportunity to act in higher levels than they have before," Ms Weir said.