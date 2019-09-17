Shake up looming in LCCA first grade team nominations

CRICKET: Changes could be afoot in the Lower Clarence Cricket Association first grade competition.

LCCA president Jon McEwen said long-time club Wanderers was almost certain to drop out of first grade and field a team in third grade.

But McEwen said the good news was there were some strong rumours of another first grade team coming into the competition based in Yamba.

"We're pretty sure Wanderers will pull out, but with the second Yamba club, I can't say how strong that is,” McEwen said.

He said the LCCA's next meeting on September 24 would confirm the competition make-up.

"That's our deadline for team nominations,” he said.

"Then we can get on with organising the competition for the season.”

McEwen said another development was an approach from the Clarence River Cricket Association to incorporate matches between CRCA and LCCA teams into the season.

"A Clarence River representative addressed the last meeting about it and received a pretty positive response,” he said.

"With the introduction of the premier league first grade and scrapping the Sunday rep competition, there's been a few changes recently.

"People who want to see the standard of cricket maintained are interested in any idea that could help in that regard.”

McEwen said the meeting should clarify most issues.