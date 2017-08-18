Shakespeare live in high school classroom

Sian Wormwald is Lady Macbeth, Zacary Robertson is Macbeth and Dorian Kennedy is Duncan - South Grafton High Students act out a scene from Macbeth after watching the play performed by the Bell Shakespeare.

IT'S NOT often in regional areas such as the Clarence Valley that students get exposed to some of the best theatre productions Australia has to offer, but this week students from South Grafton High School had a brilliant experience.

When English teacher Belle Kemmis saw an opportunity for her students to watch a Bell Shakespeare production live streamed from the Opera House, she jumped at the chance to make it happen.

"The Macbeth live stream was a great opportunity for our students to engage with Shakespeare's work in its correct work from the comfort of the classroom," Mrs Kemmis said.

"For a short time, our entire class was transported to the Sydney Opera House - it was wonderful!"

Mrs Kemmis said the theatre company did a brilliant job of modernising the costumes and sets to ensure they were relatable for teen audiences.

"The question and answer session (after the performance) was enlightening and allowed both teachers and students to learn the ins and outs of the stage production," she said.

She highlighted that students in the city would have this opportunity regularly, which was why it was important for her students to experience it.