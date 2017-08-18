24°
News

Shakespeare live in high school classroom

Caitlan Charles
| 18th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
Sian Wormwald is Lady Macbeth, Zacary Robertson is Macbeth and Dorian Kennedy is Duncan - South Grafton High Students act out a scene from Macbeth after watching the play performed by the Bell Shakespeare.
Sian Wormwald is Lady Macbeth, Zacary Robertson is Macbeth and Dorian Kennedy is Duncan - South Grafton High Students act out a scene from Macbeth after watching the play performed by the Bell Shakespeare. Caitlan Charles

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S NOT often in regional areas such as the Clarence Valley that students get exposed to some of the best theatre productions Australia has to offer, but this week students from South Grafton High School had a brilliant experience.

When English teacher Belle Kemmis saw an opportunity for her students to watch a Bell Shakespeare production live streamed from the Opera House, she jumped at the chance to make it happen.

"The Macbeth live stream was a great opportunity for our students to engage with Shakespeare's work in its correct work from the comfort of the classroom," Mrs Kemmis said.

"For a short time, our entire class was transported to the Sydney Opera House - it was wonderful!"

Mrs Kemmis said the theatre company did a brilliant job of modernising the costumes and sets to ensure they were relatable for teen audiences.

"The question and answer session (after the performance) was enlightening and allowed both teachers and students to learn the ins and outs of the stage production," she said.

She highlighted that students in the city would have this opportunity regularly, which was why it was important for her students to experience it.

 

 

GUILT: "Will all great Neptune&#39;s ocean wash this blood, clean from my hand? No, this my hand will rather. The multitudinous seas incarnadine, making the green one red.” - Macbeth, act 2, scene 2.
GUILT: "Will all great Neptune's ocean wash this blood, clean from my hand? No, this my hand will rather. The multitudinous seas incarnadine, making the green one red.” - Macbeth, act 2, scene 2. Bell Shakespeare
Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  bell shakespeare macbeth south grafton high school

National media picks up story of young soccer player

National media picks up story of young soccer player

The story of a young Down Syndrome footballer allowed to play as a 12th player in a local age soccer competition has drawn national attention.

French affair ignites Yamba food scene

BON APPETIT: Charles-Etienne Pretet and Merindah Byrne Pretet get ready to open their new restaurant, The French Pan Tree in Yamba.

New restaurant set to open this weekend

Clarence Valley Council management changes pass vote

Clarence Valley Council building on Prince Street, Grafton.

Three senior positions to go as part of efficiency savings

Marine engineer to look at rock pool

DANGER: The Yamba Ocean Pool at Main Beach has been closed by Clarence Valley Council

Council vote sees pool may still have a future

Local Partners

PHOTO GALLERY: Camera club captures Upper Clarence beauty

THE majestic landscape and wildlife in the surrounds of Coombadjha Art Studio provided the perfect backdrop for a Grafton Camera Club photo camp.

Art Club kids impress at show

COLOURFUL CLASS: Grafton Art Club junior members had success at the Bentley Art Prize, including youth section winner Matthew Hoade (front centre).

Artist wins Bentley youth art prize

Third time lucky for memorial day

REMEMBRANCE: Loved ones and fellow truck drivers will come from as far as Sydney and Queensland to remember those who have lost their lives on the roads at the Grafton Truck Drivers Social Club Memorial Wall Service on Saturday.

Truck drivers memorial service scheduled for this Saturday

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

The finance solution for Clarence Valley's poorest residents

GOOD BUSINESS: Director Dr Masum Isa and CEO of Grameen Australia Duncan Power with Bendigo Community Bank South Grafton director Karen Toms and chair Peter James.

Social business group provides beneficial alternative to welfare

Liz Hurley, 52, has never looked better

YOGA poses in teensy bikinis, sultry selfies and topless sunbathing — life in your 50s has never looked as good as it does on Liz Hurley right now.

Big Bang Theory star spills details about Season 11

Mayim Bialik plays Amy Farrah Fowler on The Big Bang Theory.

MAYIM Bialik has shared some details about what fans can expect.

The Bachelor Australia: Awful joke leaves Matty stunned

Sharlene’s mouth hangs agape after her car crash breakup.

I’m actually one of the bachelorettes — I’m not the external caterer

Samsung set for bigger, beach friendly Note 8

Samsung will be going bigger than ever to launch its Note 8 after this year's launch of the S8.

Water, dust, now sand-resistant?

GoT fan’s epic ‘Littlefinger’ theory

A fan has shared her epic theory on Littlefinger.

SPOILER ALERT: One fan has shared a shock theory.

OPINION: Bachelor really crossed the line

Leah Costa, 24, admitted she felt ‘degraded’ by her treatment on The Bachelor.

Leah’s abrupt Bachelor exit is slut-shaming at its worst.

Marvel stars tease superhero epic

The four year wait for Marvel's The Defenders is over.

The Defenders stars on their long-awaited superhero team-up.

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

199 home sites approved in Evans Head

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture.

Manufactured Home estate approved near aerodrome

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR