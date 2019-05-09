Menu
HOT STREAK: Wooli surfer Carly Shanahan has been in great form in 2019.
Shanahan and Smart continue their rich vein of form

Sam Flanagan
9th May 2019 11:45 AM
SURFING: The 2019 Ocean and Earth Regional Junior Titles returned to Coffs Harbour last weekend, with youngsters from across the North Coast fighting it out to progress to the next level.

Eight regional Ocean and Earth events across the state determine the qualifiers for the Junior Shortboard NSW Titles and Havaianas NSW Grommet Titles to be staged later in the year.

Former World Championship Tour surfer and event marketing manager Phil Macdonald said the tournament provides a great platform for the next generation to strut their stuff.

"Ocean and Earth have been supporting junior surfing in NSW for over three decades,” Macdonald said.

"We are pumped to be involved again with this year's series of grassroots events and love giving back to the youth as they hope to make it further in their careers.”

In the under-18 boys final Ryley Smidt looked the goods, beating out Kai Nudd and Angus Budd.

Wooli's Carly Shanahan and Sawtell's Rosie Smart continued their fine form in 2019 to take out the under-18 girls and under-16 girls divisions respectively.

In the under-16 boys Dayne Peel proved to be a cut above, while Levi Woods won the under-14 boys.

Nina Lawson was crowned under-14 girls champion and Cooper Grayson was the top under-12s boy.

The event was run by Surfing NSW in conjunction with Coffs Harbour Boardriders.

