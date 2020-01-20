Shanahan comes up short at Gold Coast Hydralyte Pro Junior

Carly Shanahan gets high on the lip of a wave during her opening round heat at the 2019 WSL Hydralyte Sports Pro Junior on the Gold Coast.

SURFING :Wild rains battered the east coast of Australia over the weekend but that didn't stop Wooli shredder Carly Shanahan from hitting the surf on the Gold Coast.

Travelling north for the first Hydralyte Sports Pro Junior event of the year at Duranbah Beach, Shanahan got off to a flying start on Saturday with a first place finish in her heat, scoring an impressive 14.00 overall to go through to the semi-finals.

Coming up against some elite competition in Lily ­MacDonald and Raya Campbell, Shanahan had far from an ideal start to the semi-final with a first wave score of just 2.50.

MacDonald took a commanding lead with an 8.25 off the bat and a combined 12.50 for Campbell had Shanahan scrambling for answers.

It wasn't the Wooli star's day as her improved second wave score of 4.25 left her in third place and heading home early on Sunday as the top two progressed to the deciding battle.

Campbell and MacDonald fought hard in the final but Ellie Harrison's 8.00 and 6.10 put her in second behind Victorian Sage Goldsbury, who scored a stunning 9.35 on her second wave to take the crown by 1.50 points.

"I can't believe I just won the first Pro Junior comp of the year," Goldsbury said.

"I've been working pretty hard behind the scenes lately so I'm pretty stoked."

North Manly resident George Pittar was the winner of the men's competition.

While Shanahan would have hoped for a better result, she will turn her attention to the next Hydralyte Pro Junior event at Narrabeen, NSW, in April.