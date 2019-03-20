Shanahan continues her rise through the ranks

Carly Shanahan in action at the Manly Pro Junior event where she placed fifth.

SURFING: Local surfing dynamo Carly Shanahan has made the quarter finals of two of the last three pro junior events she's surfed, and she's stoked that she's ahead of where she thought she would be this year.

Despite being "so close" to making her maiden final on the series this week at the Key Sun ZInke Sydney Pro Junior, Shanahan said she was inspired to keep pushing forward.

"The event is a lead in to the Vissler Surf Pro, which Kelly Slater is competing in, and there's lots of people out here warming up before the event which is really inspiring," she said.

"These pro junior events are classified as under 18, so the results I'm getting are a lot higher given I've got another three years in this division and am competing against other girls a lot older."

Shanahan said there was a large international contingent at the Pro Junior, and it was great to be able to test her skills against the best in the world.

"I feel like I'm definitely on track and keeping up with the top girls in my division," she said.

"Obviously being 15 it's too early to start comparing, but it's just amazing to see all the talent on show."

Shanahan will return to one of her home breaks at the Billabong Oz Grom Comp, and being sponsored by her two major sponsored Billabong and BCU, she's keen to put on a good showing for them and the local crowd.

"It's supported by the Coffs Harbour Boardriders which is my home club as well," she said.

Looking forward to the future, Shanahan said she wanted to really take on some of the under-16 events in her last year of qualification.

"I'm trying my luck in the pro junior and QS evnts, having a real crack and giving it my all. It's farewell to those under-16 event before getting stuck into the QS and pro juniors next year," she said.

"Last year was my first year on the QS events after I got a wildcard and got a heap of ranking points in one.

"This year just trying to get better results so I can better into larger events and accumulate. It really takes about three years of accumulating points to get to the higher ranked and I'm really only on my first year in."