Shanahan falls in semi-finals of NSW state surfing titles

CARVING IT UP: Wooli surfer Carly Shanahan in the quarter finals of the Woolworths NSW Junior Surfing Titles in Coffs Harbour on Sunday. Ethan Smith

SURFING: Wooli surfer Carly Shannahan has fallen out of the race for the Woolworths NSW Junior State Surfing Titles championship after going out in the semi-finals of the under-18 girls in Coffs Harbour today.

Shanahan had an unstoppable opening heat of the competition on day one, using her knowledge of Coffs Harbour beach breaks as she decimated the lineup, posting an enormous 18.66 two-wave heat total.

The Wooli grommet was rewarded with a near-perfect 9.83 wave score for three substantial forehand turns, which were soon followed up with an 8.83 for two impressive backside snaps.

Shanahan then progressed to the quarter finals on the weekend and was part of a nail biting heat 4 that saw her finish with a score of 12.43, just 0.26 points above Elle Clayton-Brown on 12.17 with Kyla Whitfield not far behind with 11.33.

The young star came up against close competitor once again Clayton-Brown in the semi-finals and battled well to earn a score of 11.4 but finishing below the Port Stephens board rider in third place.

Clayton-Brown progressed with a score of 12.73 while Bulli surfer Kasey Hargreaves eased her way through with a high score of 15.66 including a monster 8.33 wave score.

While Shanahan has not taken the results she was after in recent weeks, the Wooli shredder has had a strong month after some impressive scores including her huge first round haul in Coffs Harbour and a solid showing to reach the quarter finals of the Skullcandy Oz Grom National Surfing titles earlier this month.