Shanahan impresses in all-international surf final

SURFING: Wooli supergrom Carly Shanahan has defied a week-long flu to become the only Australian finalist in the PRD Port Stephens and KAOS Surf Cadet Cup.

The Cup was run in conjunction with the WSL Women's QS6000 event and gave junior surfers the chance to rub shoulders with the best women surfers from around the world.

The Cadet Cup also featured some of the best international junior surfers as they also attempted to earn points on the WSL qualifying series.

While she battled illness throughout the week-long event, Shanahan was strong enough to pull together a win in her opening heat before knocking out rival Nyxie Ryan in semi-finals.

"Nyxie and I were both surfing for second place in the semi-final,” Shanahan said. "She had me for a lot of it, and I knew I needed a big wave score to get her.”

With the QS event running at the same time down the beach, Shanahan said she had trouble being able to differentiate between what scores were being called out for what event.

"I thought they said I needed a six on the final wave,” she said. "I got this sweet left-hander but I knew it wasn't going to score a six.

"It turns out I only needed like a mid-range four, so when I got back to the beach and they announced me into the final I was shocked but also so stoked.”

The Wooli grom came up against an all-international field in the final, including Hawaiian Gabriella Ryan, Japan's Sino Matsuda and Peru's Daniella Rosas.

"They were all really good surfers, and it was awesome to have so many countries represented in the final,” she said. "I really felt like I was flying the flag for Australia out there.”

Shanahan finished third in the final, missing out by only a few wave points in what were difficult conditions to master.

While it was a handy 3-4ft swell, the large sandbank at Port Stephens had the waves constantly shifting positions along the break.

"The conditions were really, really tricky to master, it was a bit of a luck game,” Shanahan said. "I did everything for the waves I could do that came my way.”

Shanahan also surfed in the Open Women's Pro-Am, which she described as a humbling experience going up against some of the best senior women in the world.

"It was really humbling watching the way they surfed the waves,” Shanahan said.

"It sort of made me realise I have still got a little bit to go before I am at that level.

"You can become a little bit cocky competing against your own age, so it was good for the perspective.”