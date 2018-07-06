Shanahan keen ahead of Occy Grom Comp

PUNCHY: Carly Shanahan gets high on the lip of a wave during her opening round heat at the WSL Hydralyte Sports Pro Junior on the Gold Coast.

PUNCHY: Carly Shanahan gets high on the lip of a wave during her opening round heat at the WSL Hydralyte Sports Pro Junior on the Gold Coast. John Andrews

SURFING: Wooli grommet Carly Shanahan will lead the charge for Clarence surfers at the Occy Grom Comp which touches down at Duranbah this weekend.

Shanahan was an impressive third-place finisher in the girls 14-and-under division at last year's event, but will step up to the blue ribbon 16-and-under girls division this year.

The powerful wave carver will be fresh for the competition after having a two month lay-off since her last competitive surfing heat.

But that does not mean the grom has been out of the waves, after she got the experience of a lifetime to surf in the famed Mentawai Islands.

Speaking to NBN News earlier this week, Shanahan said she is excited ahead of the competition and will be aiming to draw on the power of the waves at the famed Gold Coast break.

"I really like the punchy conditions that D'bah provides, I think it is really good for my style of surfing,” she said. "I really like the more powerful waves because you don't have to work as hard to score the points.”

The Billabong team rider will be joined at the Occy Grom Comp by Angourie's Harley Walters and Woombah's Joel Emery.

Walters' brother Dakoda finished second last year.