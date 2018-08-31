Menu
ON TOP: Carly Shanahan has earned her way into the semi-finals of the Parko Grom Stomp.
Surfing

Shanahan pulls out the stops to earn semi-final berth

31st Aug 2018 12:00 AM
SURFING: Wooli surf junior Carly Shanahan has kick-started her Billabong Parko Grom Stomp campaign in the best possible fashion with a comfortable first round win.

Shanahan pulled out all the stops in the tough surf conditions on the Sunshine Coast to finish with two-wave heat total of 15.8 points.

The score put her more than three points clear of her nearest rival, allowing the surfer straight progression to the competition's semi-finals.

Shanahan's mother, Mel Shanahan, who was on the shore for the heat, said it was a case of the 14-year-old making sure she got the right waves.

"The judges are really looking for the girls to do critical manoeuvres in the critical section of the wave,” she said.

"It all comes down to the right wave selection, to make sure you get those critical areas on the wave. Some girls were doing five or six turns, and Carly would outscore them with only two, that's just how the judges score it.”

Shanahan will now have a day to prepare ahead of the semi-finals kicking off on the break tomorrow.

But don't expect her to be out of the water, with plenty of practice sessions planned.

