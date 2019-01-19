Shanahan soars in GromSearch finals

ON FIRE: Carly Shanahan gets high on the lip during the RipCurl Grom Search national final.

ON FIRE: Carly Shanahan gets high on the lip during the RipCurl Grom Search national final. ETHAN SMITH/SURFING NSW

SURFING: Wooli surfer Carly Shanahan has completed her best finish in the RipCurl Grom Search with a second-placed effort at the national final in Wollongong this week.

The 15-year-old showed her consistency across the heats of the event, pulling out all the stops to reach the final against Central Coast's Molly Picklum.

Fresh off her win in the Hydralyrte Sports Pro Junior event at Stardbroke Island, Picklum proved to be too good for the Wooli grom in the final.

It was a bittersweet finish for Shanahan who hoped to go out of the competition with a bang in what will be her final year contesting grom events.

"It was a shame that I couldn't get the win over Molly but it is a massive achievement just to make the final,” she said. "The conditions were good out in the water, they provided heaps of opportunity to post a good score and the low left-handers really played into my hands.”

Shanahan credited her time on the Pro Junior tour and in qualifying series events last year as a key reason for her improvement in the finals.

"Surfing in the competitions last year has given me a lot more confidence, and helped me improve my consistency on the waves,” she said.

"I find it a lot easier to be more consistent in my heats, and I am averaging a lot higher in my heat totals because of it.

"I have also become a lot more strategic in the way I surf in the heats. I have realised you need to be more aware of the situation and what you need to achieve when surfing against women who have been competing longer than I have been alive.”

Shanahan will hope to take her momentum from the GromSearch finals into the Carve Pro QS1000 event at Maroubra.

Shanahan will be joined at the Carve Pro by fellow Valley surfers Dakoda Walters and Chris Zaffis who will contest the men's QS event. Shanahan thanked supporters Billabong, Shaun Cansdell Shapes, Zombie Tread, BCU Bank and Natural Zinc Company.