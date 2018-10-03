Shanahan takes out Gromsearch title

Carly Shanahan shows her elation as she is chaired up the beach after winnng the 16 years girls division of Gromsearch at Mereweather

SURFING: Wooli's young superstar surfer Carly Shanahan has taken advantage of a late entry into the RipCurl Gromsearch at Mereweather Newcastle taking out the 16 years girls division.

And if the photos of her being chaired up the beach after her final win, you can tell she's pretty happy about it.

"Sooooo happy right now! Stoked to take out the 16 & under girls Ripcurl Gromsearch run by Surfing NSW and presented by Flight Centre," she said on her Facebook page.

"All the girls were ripping and I was so pumped to surf Merewether point with 3 other girls. Congrats to the other finalists."

Shanahan, who is a perennial placegetter in these events added another accomplishment to her portfolio of stellar results as she executed a handful of powerful and flowing maneuvers in excellent conditionsto gain the edge in the heat with a decent 13.67 two-wave heat total.

Carly Shanahan on her way to a win in the Gromsearch at Mereweather Throwing Buckets / Surfing NSW

She also took out the award for the Standout performer of the competition and now qualifies for the National Gromsearch finals, which will be held after the nationwide series finishes in December.