Shanahan’s off to the big break

SURFING: Wooli surfer Carly Shanahan is hoping surfing with some of the biggest names in women’s surfing can push her further towards her full-time career on the circuit.

Shanahan recently returned from Port Stephens Toyota Pro with a fourth-round placing, and more importantly, valuable ranking points that will give her entry into more open-standard qualifying series events next year.

“It was really cool to be in the draw with a bunch of the QS and championship tour surfers,” Shanahan said.

Seeded into the second round after her third-round finish last year, Shanahan won two consecutive heats before falling in round 4 to world tour surfer Macy Callaghan.

“The conditions were pretty challenging. The waves were amazing, but they were a bit different to read,” Shanahan said.

“I had a couple of days preparation to get used to it.”

Shanahan will take a similar approach as she travels across the country to compete in the Australian junior titles.

Held at Margaret River’s main break, she will take the time to familiarise herself with one of Australia’s most well-known waves, with the help of the NSW team coaches.

“I’ve never been to Western Australia, and it’s a world-class break, so I’m pretty excited,” Shanahan said.

The event is the last of the season before the pro-junior tour starts again, with Shanahan keen to improve on a sixth-place finish in that series.

“I was really happy with my top ten finish this year as I’m a bit younger than the others, and I’d like to stay there, but my goal is to finish in the top two,” she said.

“Over the next two years, I’m focusing on transitioning from the pro juniors to the QS full time, and then however long it takes to make the pro tour.”

Shanahan said she’s working on her all-round surfing, using her current power-surfing style as a fallback, and continuing to work and train hard.

“On the QS6000 tour, you gain so much experience with so many professional women of the sport,” she said.

“Just competing, I’ve been gaining a lot of experience.”