Share your memories of the Grafton Show

Grafton Show vice president Leone Roberts with some of the historical items that will be on display for the 150th Grafton Show next year.

THIS year was meant to be the Grafton Show’s 150th celebrations, but with coronavirus forcing the event’s cancellation work has already begun on the 2021 festivities, and Grafton Show Society want your history to be on display.

Vice president Leone Roberts has already begun compiling historical items from the 150 years of the Grafton Show, but wants your photos and memories of the show to be involved in a display of the show’s history.

“I came in to the Showground for something one day last year and the secretary knew I was involved in the Clarence River Historical Society and asked me to go through some of the things they had,” Ms Roberts said.

“I started looking and I just kept finding things. Now I’ve virtually taken over the meeting room.”

While there’s plenty of scrapbooks of photographs and ribbons, Ms Roberts said what was missing were more family photos of people not necessarily involved directly with the show.

“We want to celebrate 150 years of the show’s history and it’s been an important part of Grafton for a long time,” she said.

Anyone who wants to share some historical items of the show can call the Grafton Showground secretary’s office on 6642 2240 or Ms Roberts on 6644 9211.