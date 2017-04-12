Love and co-operation key for marriage success

GOING STRONG: Merv and Dot still feel the love after 70 years of marriage.

EVEN after 70 years of marriage, it's obvious that Merv and Dot Bassingthwaighte are still deeply in love.

The pair celebrated their platinum anniversary at Caroona Nursing Home in Yamba on Wednesday, and Merv said it was great to be able to celebrate the occasion with family and friends.

"I'm so happy to get to 70 years when a lot of people don't live that long," Merv said.

"We've had the opportunity to have a great life together and we've always been happy and we don't fight."

Merv, who turns 95 next month, said he met Dot, 90, at a skating rink in 1945 when he was in the Royal Australian Air Force in Wagga Wagga, while Dot was working at the Post Office, and were married two years later.

"We got together and stayed together," he said.

"The special thing is that we met and had a good life together."

CELEBRATION: Merv and Dot Bassingthwaighte (centre) surrounded by their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jarrard Potter

Dot and Merv have two kids, six granddaughters and ten great-grandchildren, and their grand-daughter Jess Palmer said it was beautiful her grandparents were still very much in love.

"You can see when Dot hears Merv's voice she just lights up," she said.

"Even though Dot is in late stages of dementia, they're still very much in love.

"They still hold hands and they're still smitten, and I love that. I've been married for ten years and I just think it's beautiful."

Merv said the secret to their 70 year union was simple.

"You just have to co-operate, and work with each other," he said.

"That's all you need to do, just co-operate."