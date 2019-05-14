Menu
GP Sharif Fattah is taken into the Downing Centre by SERCO guards. Picture: John Grainger

Crime

GP sexually assaulted female patients

by Sarah McPhee, AAP
14th May 2019 3:31 PM

A Sydney-based doctor has been found guilty of 16 sex offences.

Sharif Fattah, 62, had denied 30 charges of sexual or indecent assault allegedly committed during female patients' consultations in the six months from September 2016.

But a NSW District Court jury on Tuesday found him guilty of 16 of the 30 charges. He was found not guilty of 11 offences.

Juror deliberations continue on the outstanding three charges.

The 62-year-old was accused of performing medically unnecessary examinations on the women for his own sexual gratification but argued at trial each had a "proper medical purpose".

