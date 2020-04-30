Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Shark alarm passes test after Anzac Day sighting

Tim Howard
, tim.howard@dailyexaminer.com.au
30th Apr 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CLARENCE Valley Lifeguards have assured beach swimmers all their equipment is in good order after a shark alarm last weekend.

A swimmer, who was alerted to the possible presence of a shark between, Main and Convent beaches on Saturday morning, said he was told the shark alarm was not working and had not been working for some time.

But Clarence Valley Lifeguard supervisor, Mitch Imeson, said the alarm had sounded after a volunteer drone operator spotted what he thought was a shark swimming off the two beaches.

His story has support from Yamba Surf Life Saving Club member Cathy Dougherty, who said her daughter had heard the alarm sound and left the water on Saturday morning.

The swimmer who complained said he had not heard anything, and only learnt of the shark's presence when an off duty lifeguard paddled out to him.

"I had been enjoying a quiet Anzac Day swim from Convent to Main and back when this guy came paddling out to me yelling, "shark, shark, shark. Get out of the water'." the man, who does not want to be identified, said.

"I spoke to the drone operator later and he said there had been a 2.2 metre bull shark between the last swimmer and the beach. That was me."

But Mr Imeson told a different story.

"The UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) operator was not sure if it was shovel nosed (not dangerous) shark or not," he said.

"Before he could get an id on it, it swam off into deeper water. To be on the safe side, he alerted the lifeguard on the beach, who sounded the alarm. There's been a lot of shovel noses and rays out there."

He said as well as the alarm going off, two off-duty lifeguards paddled out to swimmers on boards.

Mr Imeson said he did not know if the man who made the complaint had been swimming too far from shore to hear the alarm.

"You don't know, he might have had his head in the water when it sounded," he said. "But between the three of them, they got everyone out of the water without incident."

Mr Imeson said the lifeguards had been on duty to provide support for the volunteer drone operator, whose work was funded by the NSW Department of Primary Industry.

"Because the person who runs the drone was uncomfortable working alone for the remainder of the season, we have rostered a lifeguard on duty for the last few weeks."

He said this provides some safety for swimmers at the beaches.

"There's quite a group of swimmers who go between Convent and Main beaches," he said.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council looking to give popular spot a facelift

        premium_icon Council looking to give popular spot a facelift

        News With COVID-19 restrictions providing most public spaces with the perfect time to get revamped, Clarence Valley Council are proposing a mini makeover

        COVID CLEAR: Find out how many have recovered in your area

        premium_icon COVID CLEAR: Find out how many have recovered in your area

        Health Recovery rates mean there are few active cases across health districts, but...

        Clarence bushfire victims invited to share experiences

        premium_icon Clarence bushfire victims invited to share experiences

        News Clarence residents are invited to share their experiences of the horrendous fire...

        Two new COVID-19 cases as NSW prepares to ease restrictions

        Two new COVID-19 cases as NSW prepares to ease restrictions

        Health Coronavirus NSW: Two new COVID-19 cases after 7300 tests