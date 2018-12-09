Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EMERGENCY: A man has been attacked by a shark whilst surfing at Nambucca Heads.
EMERGENCY: A man has been attacked by a shark whilst surfing at Nambucca Heads. Liana Turner
News

Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured

Sam Flanagan
by
9th Dec 2018 10:05 AM

A MALE has suffered serious leg injuries after being attacked by a shark whilst surfing this morning at Nambucca Heads.

The incident occurred around 7.20am this morning with paramedics attending the scene shortly after.

The man is being transported by rescue helicopter to the John Hunter Hospital.

The helicopter stopped over in Port Macquarie for refuelling a short time ago with the highway patrol transporting blood for the man to the helicopter.

NSW Fire and Rescue were required to help the man off the rocks at Break Wall following the incident before he was winched into the helicopter.

Shelley Beach and Main Beach are closed following the incident.

More to come.

breaking coffs harbour editors picks emergency services nambucca heads shark shark attack surfing
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 2018

    premium_icon POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 2018

    News HERE is the list of The Daily Examiner's Power 30: Clarence Valley's most influential people in 2018.

    Surfer hospitalised after shark attack

    Surfer hospitalised after shark attack

    Breaking 36-year-old man transported to John Hunter Hospital by helicopter

    • 9th Dec 2018 10:19 AM

    Local Partners