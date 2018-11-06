Shark attack victim named as Melbourne doctor

A MAN killed in the third shark attack in the same Whitsundays harbour in two months has been revealed as a Melbourne urologist.

Daniel Christidis has spoken at international medical conferences, including a recent event in South Korea. He has dozens of published research papers in his specialist field. He was based at Melbourne's Austin Hospital.

Rescuers described the "gruesome" and "bloody" scene that confronted them as they arrived to find two of Dr Christidis' travelling companions - also doctors - frantically trying to save his life.

The 33-year-old was one of 10 medical professionals on board a 40ft yacht on what should have been a five-day sailing holiday around the Whitsunday islands.

Instead, on the first night of their travels, while anchored in Cid Harbour, a shark attacked after Dr Christidis jumped from a stand-up paddle board he was sharing with a woman from the yacht.

Meanwhile, Tasmanian woman Justine Barwick, who was attacked by a shark in Cid Harbour in September, said she was shocked to hear of yesterday's news of a third incident.

"I feel devastated for the family and friends of this young man, I know that he would have received the best of care available from the Queensland Health Service, including RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter crew and my heart goes out to all involved," she said.

"This is a terrible tragedy."

Dan Christidis’ friends desperately worked to save him.

Her condolences came as the Queensland Government is resisting calls to install drum lines in Cid Harbour following a fatal shark attack yesterday, the third attack in the same area in two months.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones today said local advice was that drum lines were not wanted.

Instead a concerted effort will be made to ensure tourists are made aware of the risks.

"At this stage we are taking the advice of the locals on ground and both the council and Tourism Whitsundays advise that they'd prefer not to have drum lines," Ms Jones said.

"They are making this case because they don't want to give a false sense of security to tourists that the whole of the Whitsundays would safe.

"What we are hearing very clearly from the experts at DPI (the Department of Primary Industries), the people that are experts in this field is that they don't think that (drum lines) is a long term solution for the Whitsundays.

"We need to be mindful that this is the habitat and we need to make sure that when we are swimming in their habitat that we are mindful of the risks."

Water police and other authorities will conduct patrols of Cid Harbour after yesterday's fatal shark attack.

The man was travelling with a group of friends and colleagues from the medical industry, including at least two doctors, on a group holiday.

He received immediate first aid, but died as a result of his significant injuries.

"(There were) at least two doctors on board who were able to render immediate first aid ... but his injuries and the reaction to those injuries were so severe that unfortunately he has not survived not long after his arrival in Mackay Base Hospital," Patrol Inspector Steve O'Connell told media this morning.