Shark attacks swimmer in Perth river

A man has been bitten by a suspected bull shark while swimming in Perth's Swan River.

The attack happened about 8am on Thursday at Blackwall Reach in Bicton.

He reportedly has an injury to his leg and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development said the bull shark was reported as being between two and three metres long.

DPIRD Fisheries officers are currently assisting with a shark incident at Blackwall Reach, Bicton. See more: https://t.co/5gsDmrRNmb — Surf Life Saving WA (@SLSWA) January 14, 2021

A Water Police vessel is clearing people from the water.

People have been warned to take additional caution in the Bicton area and adhere to any closures advised by local government rangers.

