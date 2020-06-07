Shark kills surfer in waters off northern NSW

A surfer has died after a reported shark attack off the northern NSW coast just south of the Gold Coast.

A MAN has died after a suspected shark attack at Kingscliff.

Witnesses told police a 3m shark attacked a man while he was surfing at Salt Beach, South Kingscliff, shortly after 10am today.

Police were told several board-riders came to his assistance and fought the shark off before the injured man could be helped to shore.

He was rendered first aid for serious injuries to his left leg but died at the scene.

While he is yet to be formally identified, he is believed to be a 60-year-old man from Queensland.

Beaches between Kingscliff and Cabarita have been cleared of swimmers and surfers by officers from Marine Area Command and the local Surf Lifesavers.

The beaches will remain closed for 24 hours.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District will be working with the Department of Primary Industry to investigate the death.

Beachgoers are urged to follow safety advice from Surf Life Saving NSW and by visiting the Department of Primary Industry's website www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/sharks and the SharkSmart app.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

