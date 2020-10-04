Shark sightings close popular North Coast beaches

UPDATE 1.20pm: A 1.87m white shark was tagged and released at Evans Head today.

The Department of Primary Industries posted on SharkSmart that the shark was caught on a drumline at Main Beach, Evans Head, and released at 12.26pm.

UPDATE 10.25am: SURF lifesavers closed Byron Main and First Sun beaches due to a shark sighting at 9.30am.

SLS NSW reported a 2.5m white shark at Main Beach.

Earlier today, the shark siren was sounded at Evans Head after a member of the public sighted a shark.

Original story: SURFERS and swimmers were warned to leave the water at Evans Head this morning after a shark was spotted in the water at Main Beach.

A member of the public raised the alarm after the shark was spotted and the shark siren was activated to warn other beach users.

Surf Life Saving Australia branch duty officer Chris Samuels said the shark was reported at about 7.30am the local call out team was now on standby.

He said patrols would begin on the beach at 9am and they would continue to monitor the situation.