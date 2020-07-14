Shark tragedy: ‘If you or someone you know needs help there is support available’

AFTERMATH: Friends and family at the scene of the fatal shark attack on Saturday, July 11 at Wilson's Headland, Wooli NSW.

A TEAM of counsellors from Headspace are expected to arrive at Minnie Water tomorrow following the tragic death of teenager Mani Hart-Deville at the weekend.

On Saturday, the 15-year-old South Grafton High School student was fatally attacked by a shark at Wilson’s Headland, Wooli.

It’s understood the Headspace team will hold a group session at Minnie Water Hall at 10.30am on Wednesday for young people. This will be followed by one-on-one chats available throughout the remainder of the day.

“If you or someone you know needs help there is support available,” South Grafton High School posted on Saturday evening.

“Once school returns, we will be doing all we can to support our students. If you have any concerns about your child or another student, then please contact the school.”

SUPPORT