AFTERMATH: Friends and family at the scene of the fatal shark attack on Saturday, July 11 at Wilson's Headland, Wooli NSW.
Shark tragedy: ‘If you or someone you know needs help there is support available’

Jenna Thompson
, jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
14th Jul 2020 12:00 PM
A TEAM of counsellors from Headspace are expected to arrive at Minnie Water tomorrow following the tragic death of teenager Mani Hart-Deville at the weekend.

On Saturday, the 15-year-old South Grafton High School student was fatally attacked by a shark at Wilson’s Headland, Wooli.

It’s understood the Headspace team will hold a group session at Minnie Water Hall at 10.30am on Wednesday for young people. This will be followed by one-on-one chats available throughout the remainder of the day.

“If you or someone you know needs help there is support available,” South Grafton High School posted on Saturday evening.

“Once school returns, we will be doing all we can to support our students. If you have any concerns about your child or another student, then please contact the school.”

SUPPORT

  • Kids Helpline (1800 551800 or www.kidshelp.com.au)
  • Lifeline (131114 or www.lifeline.org.au)
  • Headspace (1800 650 890 or www.headspace.org.au)
  • You or your child may also contact the State Mental Health Telephone Access Line (1800 011 511) which operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It is staffed by clinicians who can provide advice, make referrals and link callers to the mental health service in their Local Health District.
  • Headspace Grafton (6642 1520) is also available to support students. Their centre on 59 Duke Street is open 9-5 Monday to Friday.
