Shark sightings close beaches, lifesavers on high alert

Six Common Blacktip sharks of more than 2 metres were spotted by DPI aerial surveillance at Tyagarah Beach, Byron Bay this morning. Beaches were evacuated.

Update 12.53pm: SINCE 7am this morning the Department of Primary Industries aerial surveillance team have reported sightings of numerous sharks close to shore at North Coast beaches.

White sharks, bull sharks, common tip sharks and whaler sharks have been spotted chasing large balls of bait fish moving along the coast line.

Beaches have been sporadically close as deemed necessary by surf lifesavers, lifeguards and the DPI.

Beaches where sharks have been sighted this morning include:

Backside Surfbreak, Ballina

Seven Mile Beach, Lennox Head

Cosy Corner, Tallow Beach

Wategos

Belongil Beach

Tyagarah

Brunswick Heads

New Brighton

Crabbes Creek

Wooyung

Black Rocks reef

Pottsville

Hastings Point

Cudgera

Mooball

The situation is constantly changing however, Surf Life Saving Far North Coast Duty Officer Jimmy Keough said it was important members of the public obeyed direction of the lifeguards and lifesavers, and paid heed to warning signs and placards placed on beaches - there are sharks out there and they are feeding.

Original story 12.21pm: BEACHES from South Ballina to Pottsville have been closed following sightings of a "large number of sharks" chasing balls of bait fish close to shore.

Surf Life Saving Far North Coast Duty Officer Jimmy Keough said "bait fish brings sharks" and a number of beaches were sporadically closed as deemed necessary.

He said lifeguards and lifesavers were working with the Department of Primary Industries to monitor the situation.

"From South Ballina to Pottsville, there are large balls of bait fish close to shore and a large number of sharks feeding on them," he said.

"Surf Lifesaving are monitoring the situation and closing beaches as required."

Aerial surveillance spotted these Common Blacktip at Brunswick Heads today, closing beaches. DPI

Mr Keough said remote beaches were also under surveillance in conjunction with the DPI.

