Flanagan won’t release Hodkinson to Manly

Trent Hodkinson won’t be released to go to Manly. Picture: Mark Evans/Getty Images

CRONULLA coach Shane Flanagan has confirmed Trent Hodkinson won't be granted a release to help an embattled Manly outfit.

The Sea Eagles sounded out Hodkinson, who has a 12-month contract with the Sharks, in their desperate search to replace injured five-eighth Lachlan Croker after his season-ending knee injury against Newcastle.

Jackson Hastings would have been the man most likely to take over from Croker, but he is on the outer at the northern beaches club after falling out with captain Daly Cherry Evans.

"Trent has done a really good job for us. We've had some inquiries about him possibly moving to Manly," Flanagan said.

"It's not my job to look after Manly. It's my job to look after the Cronulla Sharks.

"I won't be releasing him for this year. If something happened ... and Trent comes and knocks on my door and said 'I've got a long-term deal somewhere else, can I go?', then we'll consider it. But I'm not here to look after Manly.''

Flanagan's reluctance to let go of the playmaker stems from the fact the Sharks have had to field six different spine combinations in seven weeks because of injuries to key man Josh Dugan and Matt Moylan.

Valentine Holmes moves back into the No. 1 jumper.

Fullback Dugan suffered a broken foot against the Titans last weekend, forcing yet another reshuffle in the spine ahead of Saturday night's clash against the Eels.

This time, Flanagan has opted to shift Valentine Holmes back into the No.1 jumper. It is the same spine formation Flanagan started with in round one against the Cowboys.

Sosaia Feki has been named to replace Holmes on the wing.

Flanagan was also quick to quash any talk about Todd Carney returning to the Shire.

Carney was training with the Cowboys but quit Townsville this week to be closer to family in Sydney.

"I can definitely put a line through Todd,'' Flanagan said.

