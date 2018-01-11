Menu
Sharks in transit for holiday season

Great White Shark
Great White Shark

A TWO-METRE tiger shark tagged and released was one of a string of sharks spotted off the coast in the past few days.

The 2.12m tiger was caught on a SMART drumline off Diggers Beach at Coffs Harbour at 9.55am yesterday.

At 9.55am a 2m white shark was also tagged at Corindi Beach on the same day.

On Tuesday, a NSW Department of Primary Industries aerial operation spotted a 2m bull shark at the Corindi River inlet at 8.16am.

On Monday, the DPI aerial team reported a 2.5m great white was seen off Moonee at 10.08am. A 2m bull shark was also spotted at Station Creek on Saturday at 8.17am.

A 2m bull shark was spotted at the Wooli on Monday. While there have been many shark sightings there have been far fewer attacks.

According to the Shark Attack File Annual Report there were five shark attacks in NSW last year but no fatalities.

