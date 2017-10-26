Sharni's purple reign at an end

BLOSSOMING: 2016 Jacaranda Queen Sharni Wren is getting ready to relinquish her crown on Saturday night at the crowning.

Adam Hourigan

SHARNI Wren entered the Jacaranda Queen quest last year to see the Jacaranda Festival from a different viewpoint.

She didn't expect to be staring out through the lights at Market Square with the queen's crown being placed on her head.

This Saturday night she will stand upon the stage again to renounce her title of Jacaranda Queen, and said her memory of last year's crowning was a little hazy.

"I only remember part of the crowning night last year,” she said.

"I was a bit like, 'this is actually happening, this is not a dream, Sharni.'

"It was a bit of a surprise and shock... I mean you're always hoping, but it was more shock than anything.”

Ms Wren first entered the Jacaranda Queen quest in 2015, but pulled out early in the competition due to her grandmother's death.

"I wouldn't have had the time to give like I did that year,” she said.

"And 2016 came around for nominations and I said 'this is it - we're going to do it'.”

And then the work started. Fundraising meetings were just the beginning of the royalty quest for the now dual member of Ulmarra and Yamba SES.

"It's a lot of work, but I had a lot of help from the community and family,” she said.

"I definitely couldn't have done it without them, you need the support.”

The work paid off though, and as the jacarandas bloomed over Market Square, she was crowned Queen, before jumping straight into her work through the festival.

"It's full on, I think we went to 52 events that week,” Sharni said.

"It's definitely built

my confidence, that's probably the biggest thing because I was a pretty shy person, and it built confidence in myself.

"But you'd go to events and everyone would be so happy. You'd get to meet all these people who are so happy to see you and it makes you feel really good.”

Looking back on her year, Ms Wren said it was her local upbringing that made the Jacaranda journey something she wanted to do.

"Grafton is a big part of me, and my biggest thing is I always want to be helping people, and I wanted to get involved and meet more people,” she said.

"I've met so many people that have been so helpful all the way through.”

With her purple reign coming to an end on Saturday night, Ms Wren said she had mixed emotions about handing back the royal regalia.

"I'm kind of sad that it's coming to an end because I've really loved the whole experience, but I'm happy to see someone else will get to experience what I have,” she said.

"I'm also glad to see this year's group, they all get along really well and we've had a big part of helping them through, in meetings, giving them ideas of what worked for us which I hope helped.

"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity, it was just amazing.”