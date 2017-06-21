22°
Sharon Edwards' husband to be extradited on murder charge

John Weekes
| 21st Jun 2017 12:18 PM
John and Sharon Edwards. Photo: contributed
John and Sharon Edwards. Photo: contributed

A BRISBANE magistrate has ordered the extradition of murder accused Grafton man John Wallace Edwards.

Detectives from the Homicide Investigation Unit arrested Edwards at an address in Klinger Rd, Redcliffe, on Tuesday.

The 60 year-old was charged with the 2015 Grafton murder of his wife Sharon. 

Mrs Edwards, 55, disappeared after a night out in March that year.

She was last seen arriving at her home on Riverdale Court, and was due to teach classes the following Monday, March 16, but did not turn up.

After a fortnight, police upgraded a missing persons case to a murder investigation.

NSW Police said Edwards would go with detectives to Tweed Heads Police Station, where he would be charged with murder. 

He was expected to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court later on Wednesday.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks extradited husband sharon edwards

SON: It's someting no family should ever have to go through

SON: It's someting no family should ever have to go through

UPDATE: SHARON Edwards' children have issued a statement on the arrest of their father, as the family tries to process the situation.

