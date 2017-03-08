Sharon Edwards memorial on this weekend

A MEMORIAL to celebrate the life of missing Grafton teacher Sharon Edwards will be held this weekend.

Scores of attendees are expected to pay their tributes to the much-loved friend, teacher, mother, and grandmother, who hasn't been seen or heard from since the night of March 14, 2015.

Her disappearance is being investigated as a homicide, but on the eve of the second anniversary with no further answers about what may have happened, her three sons decided it was time to say goodbye.

Sharon's sons look for closure in memorial

The public memorial service for Ms Edwards will be held at Christ Church Cathedral in Grafton, from 3pm on Saturday.

It will be followed by a reception at the Grafton District Services Club.

For more information, go to the Find Sharon Facebook page.

