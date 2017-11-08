News

Sharon Edwards murder case inches forward

John and Sharon Edwards.
John and Sharon Edwards.
Tim Howard
by

THE TRIAL of the man accused of murdering missing school teacher Sharon Edwards inched forward with a mention in Grafton Local Court.

Mr Edwards, who was extradited from Queensland in June this year to face a charge of murdering his estranged wife, was mentioned in Grafton Local Court yesterday.

He was scheduled to appear by video link, but this was cancelled and his case adjourned until February 2, 2018.

Mrs Edwards disappeared in March 2015 after a night out at a South Grafton Hotel and has not been seen since.

Related Items

Topics:  grafton court john edwards sharon edwards

Grafton Daily Examiner
Woman uses fake gun to stop car during police chase

Woman uses fake gun to stop car during police chase

24-YEAR-OLD charged with using offensive weapon in company to take and drive a motor vehicle without the consent of the owner.

Green light for natural disaster relief funding

Clarence Valley Council Troy Anderson gives a speech at the retirement of Bob McLachlan and Peter Munro from Clarence Valley Council

Funding approved for repairs of significant damage from March flood

Electrical line near burst water main delays repairs

Residences affectd by a burst water main in West Yamba.

Repairs to a burst water main have been delayed until the afternoon.

42,000 NBN customers to get refund

Telstra will refund customers for slow NBN speeds. Picture: AAP

People paying for higher speeds they could never get

Local Partners