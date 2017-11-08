Sharon Edwards murder case inches forward

THE TRIAL of the man accused of murdering missing school teacher Sharon Edwards inched forward with a mention in Grafton Local Court.

Mr Edwards, who was extradited from Queensland in June this year to face a charge of murdering his estranged wife, was mentioned in Grafton Local Court yesterday.

He was scheduled to appear by video link, but this was cancelled and his case adjourned until February 2, 2018.

Mrs Edwards disappeared in March 2015 after a night out at a South Grafton Hotel and has not been seen since.