Sharon's a fourth time 'Relayer'

Team CVI will be lining up to take part in this year's Grafton Relay for Life.

GRAFTON diagnostic radiographer Sharon Powell will be a fourth time "Relayer” when she sets foot on Jabour Park as part of team CVI in the 2018 Grafton Relay For Life.

Sharon was first introduced to cancer as a young girl when her aunty was diagnosed with bowel cancer and used to travel regularly to Sydney for chemotherapy treatments. Not long after, her close friend was diagnosed with cancer and passed away weeks before turning 21.

Sharon was hit with another blow three years ago, when her son's friend passed away only 13 months after diagnosis of an inoperable brain tumour.

During this time, Sharon's mum was diagnosed with a malignant melanoma. Lastly, her father-in-law has now received news that he has inoperable cholangiocarcinoma.

Despite all of these incredible lows, Sharon remains strong and continues on her quest to help others fight the nasty disease.

"I decided early on that I wanted to help people who had cancer and initially I wanted to begin a career in radiation therapy, but years ago radiation therapy was only performed in major cities and I was not a city girl,” she said

"So I went into diagnostic radiography instead. Throughout my career I am often the first person who many women with breast cancer meet, as I perform their mammogram or ultrasound and biopsy.

"It is inspiring to still see people who I diagnosed 24 years ago doing so well, even though it's sad that I have watched many pass on during that time.”

Sharon has already participated in three Relay For Life events in Grafton, and working in the health industry, Sharon and her team do this for their patients and their families. What they love the most about Relay For Life is the community atmosphere and support.

"Relay For Life provides vital funds for programs that offer support for people affected by cancer. Cancer Council needs all the help it can get to ensure these programs continue.”