Sharp shooter shows sure-fire signs of skill

HOT SHOT: Jake Murray's sugar cane fire was won The Daily Examiner's Facebook cover image competition and earned the October spot in the DEX 2018 flip calendar. Jake Murray

IF IT weren't for his one rule after taking photos, Jake Murray's winning image might have been lost forever.

"After I took the photo, I initially looked at it on the camera screen and thought it didn't look very good,” Mr Murray said.

"But I've always been strict about not deleting anything until I've had a final look on my computer screen.”

The moment Mr Murray loaded this particular image onto the big screen, it was obvious he had captured a special moment.

Gulmarrad 's Jake Murray has only just begun to scratch the surface when it comes to capturing the Clarence Valley from behind the lens. Adam Hourigan

The image, shot looking down a dirt road while a Woodford Island sugar cane harvest is engulfed by flames, has already won the Daily Examiner Facebook cover image of the week and earned the October spot of the DEX 2018 flip calendar.

"Getting a good shot of a cane fire is pretty hard but they're my favourite to photograph,” Mr Murray said.

"I think because it's always a case of whether they're going to burn that night and you only have a few minutes to get that picture.

"I've been to about eight or nine burns and taken more than 40 photos for each and still only gotten a handful of okay photos. But this one turned out to be the best one.”

When not chasing fires, the keen photographer is chasing the perfect sunrise over Yamba.

"There was a photo from a local photographer of a sunrise in Yamba which I loved and wanted to capture myself, but from a unique perspective,” Mr Murray said. "It took about a week's worth of getting up at 4am and driving from Gulmarrad to Yamba until I got the image I wanted.

"There isn't a beach around Yamba that I didn't visit during that time.”

The end result is a contrast of blue and orange as the sun peeks through the clouds behind Yamba Point.

While photography remains a hobby rather than a career aspiration, Mr Murray shows no signs of taking it easy when it comes to capturing a priceless moment.

"I'm happy to photograph anything,” he said.