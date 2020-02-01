Shattered mum begs for baby killing cop to stay in prison

RIGHT up until the end, until three days before his trial for the murder of his baby son, police officer Colin Randall had told the same story.

Little Kye, just 10 weeks old, had suddenly gone limp while lying in his rocker.

Kye's mother Debra had taken the couple's four-year-old daughter to the shops.

It was the first time Randall had been left alone with the baby and things had gone horribly wrong.

It was 12.39pm on June 28, 2014, when he'd called her to say Kye had stopped breathing. Minutes earlier he'd been doing the vacuuming.

"Have you called the ambulance?" Debra asked. He hadn't. He hung up and called triple-0. Later, when an autopsy found the most horrific injuries had been inflicted on that little boy - ruptured organs, a pulverised liver, a tear in the aorta - Randall explained they'd been caused by CPR.

He'd been panicked. He'd been pushing on his baby's stomach. Maybe he'd done it wrong.

For Debbie, the following 18 months would be a blur of grief and confusion and fear.

In that time - as her husband was investigated by his police colleagues - she'd find out about his affairs, she'd be told by him to make out a will and he'd instruct her not to talk to investigators.

A sketch of Colin David Randall in court

Debra Randall is left to mourn without her baby’s ashes.

In early 2016, Randall was charged with his son's murder. He would continue to tell the CPR story - even trying to blame nurses at the hospital.

Then, one day as she walked back from buying her lunch, her phone rang. It was the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

How would she feel, the caller asked, if her husband said he had punched their 10-week-old son in the stomach?

"I said that I just want to know the truth," she said.

"If that's what he did, I just want to know."

What Debra didn't understand until much later was that her husband was arranging to plead guilty to the manslaughter of their son.

His guilty plea to the lesser offence would mean he would not face a jury for the charge of murder - and the life sentence a conviction would carry.

It would mean he would serve just five years before being eligible for parole for punching his baby with such force the blow "pulped" his liver and split his organs.

Debra is now facing the prospect of her husband's release as soon as next January.

She wants the Parole Board Queensland to keep him in prison for his full nine-year sentence, saying she is frightened of him getting out.

Kye was just 10 weeks old.

"It's terrible," she said.

"It makes me feel like my son is worth five years, that his life is worth five years.

"It makes me feel like the funeral is over, everything has happened and people have moved on.

"I feel like he's been forgotten about. They've forgotten what he's gone through and what he must have felt when his father did what he did to him.

"Five years is absolutely disgusting. It's just not right."

Debra said even nine years did not seem adequate for the loss of her baby.

"I think he should be locked away for life," she said.

"Any parent would. But at this point I know that's not going to change.

"So all you can do is hope that he stays in for the remainder of his sentence. "

Debra still celebrates her son's birthday. She and his sister cut a cake and sing the song.

A nurse told her there would be enough days of sadness. She has no grave to visit. Kye's ashes were kept by his father and she hasn't been able to get them back.

"Maybe they've been scattered already," she said.

"I can't go visit him on birthdays or Mother's Day or Christmas or anything.

"I feel like he's not laid to rest."

A change.org petition started by Debbie asking the Parole Board to keep Randall in prison already has more than 22,000 signatures.