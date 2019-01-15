Broncos recruit serious about challenging young guns

Shaun Fensom is seen during a Brisbane Broncos training session at Red Hill in Brisbane, Monday, January 7, 2019. (AAP Image/Jono Searle) NO ARCHIVING

Shaun Fensom is seen during a Brisbane Broncos training session at Red Hill in Brisbane, Monday, January 7, 2019. (AAP Image/Jono Searle) NO ARCHIVING

Shaun Fensom has not arrived in Brisbane just to be a mentor, with the veteran forward determined to work his way into the 17.

The man often dubbed the NRL's "toughest" arrived at the Broncos last week on a one-year deal, after parting ways with the Cowboys.

As he kicked off his second week of training, Fensom revealed that he had been brought to Red Hill for his experience, given the losses of Sam Thaiday (retirement), Josh McGuire (Cowboys) and Korbin Sims (Dragons).

He isn't just there to lead the younger guys but to continue his own career in the NRL.

With spots yet to be decided in Brisbane's forward pack and on their bench, Fensom said he was determined to be in the 17 every week.

"If I wasn't serious, I wouldn't be here," he said.

"I will be doing everything I can to get that jersey at the end of the week."

Fensom said it was a long wait to hear where he was going to play this season, but he always had confidence he would land on his feet.

During the off-season Fensom worked as a carpenter and did solo training at night to keep fit.

He said coach Anthony Seibold had been in contact with his manager about a deal.