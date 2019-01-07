Menu
Shaun Fensom has signed for the Broncos.
Cult hero Fensom signs with Broncos

by Travis Meyn
7th Jan 2019 11:45 AM
The Broncos have kicked off the new year by signing NRL cult hero Shaun Fensom.

Fensom joined the Broncos for training at Red Hill on Monday morning as new coach Anthony Seibold's first signing.

Fensom was cut loose by the Cowboys at the end of last season.

 

 

 

Shaun Fensom for the Cowboys last season.
He has no immediate takers in the NRL and was tipped to head to England.

But Seibold issued him an NRL lifeline with a one-year deal for 2019.

Fensom, 30, played 174 NRL games for the Raiders and Cowboys.

He infamously suffered a broken leg only three minutes into North Queensland's 2017 grand final loss to Melbourne.

 

Shaun Fensom and his wife Leah and their 6 month old twins Cruz (on the right) and Leo, who were born nearly three months premature, and daughter Elsie.
