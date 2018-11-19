Shaun Marsh ton guides WA to victory

Western Australia’s Shaun Marsh pursues victory on day four of the Sheffield Shield clash against South Australia in Adelaide. Picture: AP Image/David Mariuz.

Western Australia’s Shaun Marsh pursues victory on day four of the Sheffield Shield clash against South Australia in Adelaide. Picture: AP Image/David Mariuz.

Shaun Marsh has guaranteed his Test spot - and answered searing criticism - with an impeccable, matchwinning ton against South Australia in Adelaide.

Unbeaten Marsh's (163) 26th first-class ton dragged Western Australia from the edge of defeat at 4-113 on Sunday chasing 313 to a five-wicket triumph.

Fifth-wicket pair Marsh and Will Bosisto (58) put on 164 runs including 131 on the final day until Joe Mennie struck belatedly with 36 required. Keeper-batsman Josh Inglis (18) joined Marsh to polish a win that advanced the Warriors to second spot behind Victoria. Winless SA is anchored to fifth spot and hasn't prevailed at home since defeating Queensland in February last year.

Marsh fell just short of his highest score, 181 against the West Indies in Hobart three years ago.

Branded a "perpetual disappointment" along with WA skipper Mitch Marsh by former Test paceman Geoff Lawson, Shaun Marsh has posted first-class scores of 80, 98 and 163 (264 balls) this season.

Left-hander Marsh plundered 106 and 22 in the one-day series against South Africa which followed a Test series average of 3.5 against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates last month.

Marsh's flawless knock with 22 boundaries and two sixes will comfort national selectors searching for form batsmen ahead of the first Test against India in Adelaide starting December 6.

Marsh's boundaries in leg-spinner Lloyd Pope's return to the attack recorded a 100-run stand with Bosisto as the game slipped away from the Redbacks before lunch.

Marsh resumed the final day on 72 and Western Australia (4/146), requiring 167 for victory but unleased on a tiring attack in hot, humid conditions.

Daniel Worrall (3/840 became the seventh Redback to take a 10-wicket match haul in the past decade but was run into the ground through 48 overs in his first game for five months.

Mitch Marsh (44) was bowled through the gate on Sunday by a ripping in-swinger that Daniel Worrall (3/79) replicated in extracting an edge from Ashton Turner (5) to keeper Harry Nielsen.

South Australia visits Tasmania in the final round starting Tuesday week before the Border-Gavaskar series opener in Adelaide. Western Australia hosts New South Wales and while bottom ranked Queensland targets its first win of the season against leader Victoria.